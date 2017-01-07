NEWS

Woman leads police on chase in stolen ambulance in Arleta

A 24-year-old woman is arrested after stealing an ambulance and crashing it into a power pole in Arleta early Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017.

By ABC7.com staff
ARLETA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A 24-year-old woman was behind bars Saturday after stealing an ambulance, leading police on a chase and then crashing the vehicle into a power pole in Arleta.

Firefighters responded to a help call at a home in the 15500 block of W. Rayen Street at about 3:15 a.m. After a patient declined transport from rescuers, firefighters and paramedics went back outside the home and found the ambulance had been stolen.

Fire officials said the emergency lights were still activated and could be seen in the neighborhood while the vehicle was being driven.

Los Angeles police began chasing the stolen ambulance until the suspect, identified as Desiree Delatorre, crashed into a light pole near Lassen Street and Woodman Avenue.

Delatorre was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

She was arrested on suspicion of grand theft auto and was being held on $80,000 bail.
