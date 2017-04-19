NEWS

Woman fatally shot in West Hollywood; man found dead nearby after apparent murder-suicide

Homicide investigators on Wednesday, April 19, 2017, were investigating an apparent murder-suicide in which a woman and a man were fatally shot in West Hollywood. (OnScene)

WEST HOLLYWOOD (KABC) --
A woman was fatally shot Tuesday evening and a man was found dead about half a mile away after an apparent murder-suicide in a residential area of West Hollywood, officials said.

The shooting that left the woman dead occurred about 8:43 p.m. in the 8700 block of Rosewood Avenue. Deputies responded to the scene, where firefighters were treating the victim for a gunshot wound to the upper torso, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The woman was pronounced dead at the location, authorities said. Described as being in her 20s, her name was not immediately released.

An unidentified man, also in his 20s, killed himself in the nearby 100 block of Croft Avenue. He was found slumped over in the driver's seat of an SUV after sustaining a single apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound, officials said.

Eyewitness News has learned that the two incidents are connected, but it was unclear how the two deceased may have known each other.

Although the man's vehicle was found near an apartment complex, officials said he was not a resident of the building.

A motive for the woman's murder was unknown.
