LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --Police have identified a 31-year-old Lynwood woman as an alleged accomplice in a string of robberies and assaults targeting the elderly in Long Beach.
Sophia Yim was arrested Friday, along with 39-year-old Melvin Earl Farmer Jr., the primary suspect in the attacks. Her name was not released until Saturday.
Authorities believe Farmer is responsible for robberies and/or attacks of at least five elderly victims. He is believed to be the suspect caught on surveillance video in senior centers across Long Beach.
Farmer was questioned following tips from the public and then arrested Friday morning.
Authorities said Farmer, who has a long criminal history, now faces charges including robbery, oral copulation and making death threats.
Yim's exact role in Farmer's alleged crimes is unclear. She is facing charges of robbery. Her bail was initially set at $20,000 but then increased to $100,000.
The victims were between 63 and 95 years old, according to authorities. The most recent attack occurred in the Bixby Knolls neighborhood Thursday morning.
Additional victims are urged to come forward.