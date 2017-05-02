SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) --A woman pleaded not guilty in court Tuesday to murder charges over a suspected DUI crash in San Bernardino that killed a 3-year-old boy.
Crystal Fuentes has a lengthy criminal history involving drugs and alcohol problems, including nine arrests for drunk-in-public and three DUI convictions.
Authorities said Fuentes was behind the wheel of a truck as it plowed through a marked crosswalk on April 27, running over and killing Michael Flores.
Fuentes then sped off, but ended up hitting another car and eventually stopped, authorities said. She wore a neck brace in court because of the injuries she sustained in the crash.
She faces several charges on top of the murder charge, including vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and DUI with prior convictions.
Fuentes' grandfather said she has led a troubled life and believes she suffers from mental illness. He also said she never intended to harm anyone.
A judge set the 34-year-old's bail at $1 million. She is due back in court on May 10.