A woman pleaded not guilty in court Tuesday to murder charges over a suspected DUI crash in San Bernardino that killed a 3-year-old boy.Crystal Fuentes has a lengthy criminal history involving drugs and alcohol problems, including nine arrests for drunk-in-public and three DUI convictions.Authorities said Fuentes was behind the wheel of a truck as it plowed through a marked crosswalk on April 27 , running over and killing Michael Flores.Fuentes then sped off, but ended up hitting another car and eventually stopped, authorities said. She wore a neck brace in court because of the injuries she sustained in the crash.She faces several charges on top of the murder charge , including vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and DUI with prior convictions.Fuentes' grandfather said she has led a troubled life and believes she suffers from mental illness. He also said she never intended to harm anyone.A judge set the 34-year-old's bail at $1 million. She is due back in court on May 10.