NEWS

Woman taken into custody after bizarre standoff with police in Pacific Palisades

Police rush toward a woman after she was in a short standoff with them in a Pacific Palisades neighborhood on Thursday, March 9, 2017. (KABC)

PACIFIC PALISADES, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A woman was taken into custody and later released in a Pacific Palisades cul-de-sac after a bizarre standoff with Los Angeles police.

The incident started around 5:30 p.m. when authorities began following her. At one point, in Las Canoas Road, she failed to yield and then rammed a patrol car with her vehicle.

Authorities tried putting spike strips onto the road in case she tried to ram another car. The woman and police were at a standoff for a short time before she drove to the end of the road and stopped at a gate.

The woman eventually got out of the car, attempting to open the gate, and officers swarmed her and took her into custody.

It was unclear why police were initially following the woman.

Authorities later released the woman because she was deemed to have mental issues. She was taken to a hospital for an evaluation.

Police did file two reports for minor damage to the patrol car and another vehicle she hit.
Related Topics:
newsstandofflapdarrestbizarrePacific PalisadesLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
ACLU files complaint against Jeff Sessions
Inside the Senate GOP resistance to Trumpcare
Sessions: Guantanamo 'a very fine place' for terror suspects
Officer talks about Biggie Smalls 20-year-old murder case
More News
Top Stories
Man shot, killed by Huntington Beach police at sports complex
Hit-run driver arrested in Torrance crash that left teen dead
LAPD chase stolen car down Hollywood Walk of Fame
Officer talks about Biggie Smalls 20-year-old murder case
S. Korean impeached president removed from office
'Fallen Stars' movie features dogs from local animal rescues
Online tips help Riverside police nab possible child predator
Show More
Another California town votes to impeach President Donald Trump
Students, staff demand UCLA be made into sanctuary campus
Questions raised after deputy fatally shoots man in Ladera Heights
Off-duty LAPD officer who fired gun during Anaheim altercation sued
VIDEO: Bikers, driver fight on San Francisco highway
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Plane crashes into Riverside home
PHOTOS: Michael Jackson's personal photographer shares favorite pics
Celebrities show off glamorous fashion at Oscars parties
PHOTOS: Stars arrive at the 2017 Oscars
More Photos