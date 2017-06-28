A female driver was arrested on suspicion of driving a stolen car and ramming a police vehicle to evade arrest in Portland Wednesday afternoon.Police said around 4 p.m., officers spotted a stolen car heading northbound on Southwest 2nd Avenue near Washington Street. Additional officers were called in to help.The officers used their vehicles to try and box the driver and her male passengers in, but the woman put the car in drive and tried to get away.Officers pepper sprayed inside the car, while the woman rammed her way past an unoccupied patrol car and sped off northbound on 10th Avenue.Authorities tried chasing the vehicle for a few blocks, but stopped when she was driving too dangerously. The suspected stolen vehicle was found abandoned a short time later.Three male passengers were found at a nearby McDonald's and taken into custody, authorities said. The woman was also found hiding in a dumpster and arrested.The suspects were booked at Multnomah County Jail. The charges they face, their ages and names were not immediately released.No officers were injured during the incident.