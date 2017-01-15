Woman reportedly armed with knife shot by police in Long Beach

Long Beach police on Sunday opened fire on a woman who was reportedly armed with a knife.A preliminary investigations shows officers responded to a call of a woman threatening people with a knife at about 11:15 a.m. in the area of 7th Street and Bellflower Boulevard, according to Sgt. James Richardson of the LBPD.Upon arrival, authorities encountered the woman and an officer-involved shooting occurred. The suspect was struck by gunfire and Long Beach Fire Department paramedics were called to render aid.The woman's condition was not known, Richardson said.Homicide detectives responded to the scene, according to authorities. An investigation into the incident was ongoing.