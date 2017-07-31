A clerk was robbed and then stabbed to death inside a Victorville shopping mall on Sunday.The crime happened inside the Victorville Galleria in the 14000 block of Palmdale Road at about 5:45 p.m., San Bernardino County Sheriff-Coroner Department officials said.A 911 caller reported someone had assaulted a clerk and the suspect was being held by security.The victim, identified as 62-year-old Chong Suk Hong, was working inside the Xtreme Menswear store when a man robbed her before assaulting her and repeatedly stabbing her, San Bernardino County sheriff's officials said.Paramedics treated the woman for "violent injuries." She was taken to an area hospital but died about an hour after the attack.The suspect, 29-year-old Tom Raymond of Norwalk, was sent to the High Desert Detention Center where he was booked for murder.Officials said there is no evidence Raymond knew Hong or had ever visited the business in the past.An investigation was ongoing. Anyone with information was urged to contact Detective Scott Stafford at (909) 387-3589.