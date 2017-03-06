NEWS

Woman shot in Silver Lake officer-involved shooting

Authorities cordoned off an area in Silver Lake after an officer-involved shooting broke out that left a female suspect wounded on Monday, March 5, 2017. (KABC)

SILVER LAKE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A woman was shot during an officer-involved shooting that resulted from a possible barricade situation in Silver Lake Monday afternoon.

Authorities said the incident happened around 3:30 p.m. in the 1300 block of Edgecliffe Drive regarding calls about a "combative woman."

Police believe the woman may have barricaded herself inside a room and had a gun. It was unclear if she was in a home or apartment building.

Around 6 p.m., shots were fired and the woman was struck. Her condition was unknown.

No officers were injured

The investigation was ongoing.
