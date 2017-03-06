Woman shot in Silver Lake officer-involved shooting

A woman was shot during an officer-involved shooting that resulted from a possible barricade situation in Silver Lake Monday afternoon.Authorities said the incident happened around 3:30 p.m. in the 1300 block of Edgecliffe Drive regarding calls about a "combative woman."Police believe the woman may have barricaded herself inside a room and had a gun. It was unclear if she was in a home or apartment building.Around 6 p.m., shots were fired and the woman was struck. Her condition was unknown.No officers were injuredThe investigation was ongoing.