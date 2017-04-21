Woman shot to death by gunman at Long Beach motel

Police activity in Long Beach Blvd/710 and Barclay/Gordon. Avoid area. Homicide investigation, remain inside resident until further notice — Long Beach PD (CA) (@LBPD) April 21, 2017

A female died after being shot Friday morning at a motel in Long Beach, and authorities spent hours searching for the gunman in a neighborhood.Officers responded to a report of a shooting about 9:50 a.m. in the area of Long Beach Boulevard and Cambridge Street, a spokesperson for the Long Beach Police Department said. The unidentified victim was rushed to a hospital, where she died.A witness at the scene said he heard a woman yelling and then a gunshot. The suspect fled the scene before police arrived, according to investigators.Chelly Johnson said she is convinced the woman killed is her sister. Police have not released the identity of the victim, but Johnson said she spoke to someone at the motel who said it was her 29-year-old sibling."They said 'Your sister gone. She died in the ambulance,'" Johnson said. "She got six kids. Six. She was a good person and tried to get herself together for her kids. That's all I know."Officers established a perimeter and urged residents to remain in their homes amid the search for the shooter.Some residents in the area were evacuated to a nearby school, which was not in session during spring break, authorities said.No description of the person being sought was available, but residents were urged to call 911 if they saw anything suspicious near their homes.Police concluded the search for the suspect shortly before 8 p.m.