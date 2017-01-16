Woman shot to death in Bellflower; suspect still at large

A woman was shot to death in Bellflower and authorities said the gunman was still on the loose.Deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said they responded to the 16000 block of Cornuta Avenue at about 1:30 p.m. on Monday.Homicide detectives said a woman was found shot to death at the location. Authorities said the suspected shooter was still at large.Officials with the sheriff's department did not provide any further information and stated their investigation was on going.Anyone with information about the shooting was urged to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.