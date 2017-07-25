NEWS

Woman shot, wounded in car-to-car shooting in Jefferson Park

(KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
JEFFERSON PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A 25-year-old woman was shot and wounded late Tuesday afternoon when suspects in a vehicle opened fire on another car at a gas station in Jefferson Park, authorities said.

The shooting was reported at 5:23 p.m. at the intersection of Western Avenue and Exposition Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

An ambulance was requested at the scene, where the victim was conscious and breathing, police said.

The suspects in a white sedan shot at a vehicle that was driving by, investigators said.

In the aftermath of the incident, police closed the intersection and cordoned off the 76 gas station, which is located across the street from Metro's Expo/Western light-rail station.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
