A woman sat on the ledge of an 18-story building in Sherman Oaks, prompting the closure of Ventura and Sepulveda boulevards on Thursday.Authorities were talking to the woman as she sat on the ledge of the City National Bank building in the 15000 block of Ventura Boulevard.Crews were able to get the woman off the ledge just before 3:45 p.m.Traffic was seen backing up as police redirected vehicles away from the area.