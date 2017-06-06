Woman sought in drugging, robbing of men met at Hollywood nightclub

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --Los Angeles police are looking for a woman who allegedly drugged men she met at a Hollywood nightclub and then stole jewelry and cash from their home.
Police say the woman met with the victims at a Hollywood nightclub on March 5, returning with them to their San Fernando Valley home. She drugged them, knocking them out and then took jewelry and money, police said.
The suspect is a described as a 20-year-old African-American woman, about 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing 120 pounds, with a large tattoo on her left leg, left hip and back.
Police say she may be connected to similar incidents in the Los Angeles area.
Police asked anyone with information to contact North Hollywood detectives at (818)754-8377 or provide anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers.