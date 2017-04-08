NEWS

Woman stabbed to death by live-in girlfriend in Santa Clarita, detectives say

A woman was stabbed to death by her girlfriend during a domestic dispute in Santa Clarita, authorities said Saturday. (KABC)

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (KABC) --
A woman was stabbed to death by her girlfriend during a domestic dispute in Santa Clarita, authorities said Saturday.

Detectives received the call about a woman being stabbed around 5:45 p.m. by a female caller who was in Burbank. She said she was in the presence of her daughter's live-in girlfriend, who was identified as a suspect.

The woman had told the victim's mother that she was involved in a verbal fight with the victim at their home in the 18700 block of Vista Del Canon in Santa Clarita. During the fight, she assaulted her.

Authorities forced entry into the home and found the woman had at least one stab wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Burbank police were then advised about the incident and responded to the mother's residence to detain the victim's girlfriend.

She was taken to the Santa Clarita sheriff's station, where she was interviewed by homicide detectives.

The investigation was ongoing.

Anyone with more information was urged to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department homicide bureau at (323) 890-5500. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.
