Woman stabbed to death in Compton; ex-boyfriend considered person of interest

COMPTON, Calif. (KABC) --
A woman was stabbed to death in a suspected domestic violence incident in Compton Monday morning.

Los Angeles County sheriff's homicide detectives responded to the 1600 block of East Palmer Street around 9:30 a.m. on reports of an assault with a deadly weapon.

Authorities arrived and found a woman suffering from multiple stab wounds. She was taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

During the preliminary investigation, detectives learned the woman and her ex-boyfriend were arguing, when he suddenly stabbed her multiple times, according to authorities.

The ex-boyfriend left the residence before authorities arrived and was later detained after crashing his car in Oxnard.

He is considered a person of interest while detectives interview him. No other suspects are being sought.

The investigation was ongoing.

Anyone with more information was urged to call the L.A. County sheriff's homicide bureau at (323) 890-5500. Those wishing to be anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.
