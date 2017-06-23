Woman strangled to death in Compton home

A homicide investigation was underway after a woman was strangled to death in Compton early Friday morning, according to Los Angeles County sheriff's officials.Officers responded to a home in the 12800 block of S. Stoneacre Avenue at about 2 a.m. regarding the woman's death.LASD homicide detectives were investigating the strangulation as a domestic disturbance between a longtime boyfriend and girlfriend. Officials said there were children in the house during the altercation.The strangled victim was transported to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.Suspect information was not yet released.Anyone with information about the incident was encouraged to contact the L.A. County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.