NEWS

Woman strangled to death in Compton home

EMBED </>More Videos

A homicide investigation was underway after a woman was strangled to death in Compton early Friday morning, according to Los Angeles County sheriff's officials. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
COMPTON, Calif. (KABC) --
A homicide investigation was underway after a woman was strangled to death in Compton early Friday morning, according to Los Angeles County sheriff's officials.

Officers responded to a home in the 12800 block of S. Stoneacre Avenue at about 2 a.m. regarding the woman's death.

LASD homicide detectives were investigating the strangulation as a domestic disturbance between a longtime boyfriend and girlfriend. Officials said there were children in the house during the altercation.

The strangled victim was transported to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Suspect information was not yet released.

Anyone with information about the incident was encouraged to contact the L.A. County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newsstranglingwoman killedhomicide investigationmother attackedComptonLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
16-month-old girl beaten on Father's Day dies
Faulty fridge sparked London fire that killed 79
White House calls Depp's assassination remarks about Trump 'sad'
Former US diplomat on advising American student's family during North Korea detainment
More News
Top Stories
Armed suspect dies in Hollywood officer-involved shooting
16-month-old girl beaten on Father's Day dies
Total solar eclipse to sweep US for 1st time in 99 years
4 in police robbery attempt in custody after Bell Gardens standoff
Thousand Oaks hiker missing for nearly a week
North Korea calls itself 'biggest victim' in US student's death
CHP takes down man seen fighting with woman in Burbank
Show More
LAPD officer arrested for alleged sex with 15-year-old cadet
Johnny Depp: 'When was the last time an actor assassinated a president?'
OC man freed after spending 18 years in jail for crime he didn't commit
Inland Empire bus mix-up leaves parents furious
This gorilla knows how to dance!
More News
Top Video
Armed suspect dies in Hollywood officer-involved shooting
Thousand Oaks hiker missing for nearly a week
North Korea calls itself 'biggest victim' in US student's death
4 in police robbery attempt in custody after Bell Gardens standoff
More Video