NEWS

Woman survives horrific hit-and-run caught on video in Van Nuys

Penny Casbon is shown in a photo at the hospital after she was struck by a van while walking across the street in Van Nuys in late March. (KABC)

By
VAN NUYS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A woman is recovering quickly in the hospital after being struck by a van and flying several feet in the air in Van Nuys. The driver fled the scene.

Penny Casbon was walking in a crosswalk near the 13000 block of Vanowen Street when she was struck by a van shortly before 7 p.m. on March 22. The crash was caught on surveillance video at a nearby business.

Casbon, who was flung at least 50 feet in the crash, was taken to a hospital in critical condition, but has since been upgraded to serious condition.

Her daughter, Michaela Pierre, said Casbon is talking, walking with the help of a walker and is expected to go home in two weeks.

Casbon said she doesn't remember anything after walking into the crosswalk.

Authorities are looking for an older model white Dodge Caravan and said if the driver had stopped to help, they would likely not face any charges.
Related Topics:
newshit and runcaught on camerahospitalspedestrian struckpedestrian injuredVan NuysLos AngelesSan Fernando ValleyLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Big Bear man, 63, arrested for alleged child porn possession
Teen's family grieves after fatal South LA shooting
Web-toed woman claiming to be mermaid found wandering road
Hate crimes in LA up 15 percent in 2016, study finds
More News
Top Stories
Big Bear man, 63, arrested for alleged child porn possession
Port Hueneme burglary suspect had been twice deported
Santa Ana teen accepted to all 8 Ivy League schools
Retired Marine shot, killed in Lynwood
Hate crimes in LA up 15 percent in 2016, study finds
Malibu mocked with prank involving fake sanctuary city sign
Web-toed woman claiming to be mermaid found wandering road
Show More
Payless files for bankruptcy, to close dozens of CA shoe stores
Man throws punches, bananas at 7-Eleven after card declined for candy purchase
Gov. Brown wants to consolidate marijuana regulations in California
Controversial hair cloning procedure could be headed for US
'Their Finest' a romantic comedy set in WWII
More News
Photos
Mumps outbreak worsens at Orange County university
PHOTOS: Plane crashes into Riverside home
PHOTOS: Michael Jackson's personal photographer shares favorite pics
Celebrities show off glamorous fashion at Oscars parties
More Photos