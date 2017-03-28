NEWS

Woman teeters on edge of tall crane after locking herself inside

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A woman who scaled a tall crane at a construction site in downtown Los Angeles and locked herself inside it exited the crane's cab and was sitting precariously on its platform 150 feet above the ground before rescuers reached her and apparently persuaded her to come away from the edge.

Multiple units from the LAFD responded to the scene on Chavez Avenue and the Los Angeles Police Department took command of the rescue operation.

Workers turned off power to the crane and multiple rescuers climbed the ladder.

The woman could be seen from the air wrapping what appeared to be a black cord around her neck and climbing off the edge of the crane's platform before climbing back up and unwrapping the cord.

Rescuers suited the woman in a harness before attempting to bring the woman down from the crane.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.
