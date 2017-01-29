NEWS

Woman throws 5-year-old girl on tracks as train approaches, police say

Police say a 5-year-old girl had to be rescued after a woman threw her onto the railroad tracks as a NJ Transit train was approaching in Burlington.

BURLINGTON, N.J. --
Police said a 5-year-old girl had to be rescued after a woman threw her onto the railroad tracks as a train was approaching in Burlington, New Jersey.

Officers on patrol were stopped at about 8:30 p.m. on Friday by a NJ Transit bus driver, who reported suspicious activity on the NJ Transit Light Rail platform, Burlington Town Station.

Officers responded and located 20-year-old Autumn Matacchiera, who matched the description provided, on the platform ramp. As they approached her, they said the suspect grabbed a 5-year-old girl who was standing next to her mother.

Matacchiera threw the child onto the railroad tracks as the train was approaching the station, according to authorities.

Officers jumped in front of the train to signal it to stop, while the child was removed from the tracks by the mother's boyfriend.

The victim was taken to the hospital where she was treated for cuts and bruises. The girl was later released.

Matacchiera was arrested and then taken to Lourdes Medical Center for a psychiatric evaluation. She is in police custody and has been charged with attempted murder.

Police said Matacchierea did not know the 5-year-old girl or her family.
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
