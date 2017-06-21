NEWS

Woman who hid loaded gun in her vagina gets probation in Texas drug case

Ashley Cecilia Castaneda is seen in a booking photo. A loaded gun was found during a cavity search after Castaneda was arrested, police said. (Waco Police Department)

WACO, Texas --
A Texas woman who police said packed a loaded pistol in her vagina has been sentenced to probation after she pleaded guilty to drug possession.

Ashley Cecilia Castaneda has been sentenced to 10 years on deferred probation for methamphetamine possession. The 33-year-old Waco woman also was fined $2,500.

Waco police say that when Castaneda was arrested in 2015, she told officers on her way to McLennan County Jail that she was packing a loaded handgun in her birth canal. Police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said a jail matron performed a cavity search and found the gun, right where Castaneda said she had hid it.

Castaneda's attorney, Seth Sutton, denied the story as impossible, but Swanton said the police department stood by it.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newsarrestdrug arrestillegal drugsgunsTexas
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Robbers break into Hesperia home, tie up occupants
Autopsy declined for student who died after release from North Korea
ANALYSIS: 25 questions the White House has promised to answer but hasn't
Airport in Michigan evacuated after officer critically injured
Handel to make Georgia history as its 1st GOP congresswoman
More News
Top Stories
Robbers break into Hesperia home, tie up occupants
Dozens of animals rescued from fire at South LA pet store
Man killed, teen wounded after being shot in vehicle in El Monte
Asphalt may be cooler, but it's still hot in LA
Traveler pays just $76 for a $7,000 first-class flight
Evacuations lifted for homes near Big Bear wildfire
Woodland Hills home in flames after gas explosion
Show More
VIDEO: Runaway bus slams into Brooklyn church
Uber CEO Travis Kalanick resigns amid investor pressure
Giant cobra slithers into home
Prince Philip hospitalized as a 'precautionary measure'
OC food bank looking for summer donations
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Shooting at park in Alexandria, Virginia
PHOTOS: LA Pride's Resist March in WeHo
PHOTOS: Explosion at Ariana Grande concert
PHOTOS: Pippa Middleton's wedding day
More Photos