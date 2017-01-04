NORTH HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --The body found near the scene of a car crash off a cliff in San Luis Obispo is that of a woman, officials confirmed, as the search continues for a missing couple from the Los Angeles area.
San Luis Obispo sheriff's officials said a deceased dog was also found at the scene, described as a light brown Labrador retriever mix.
The woman has not been identified, and her age was not immediately known.
Olivia Hannah Gonzalez, 20, of North Hollywood, and her boyfriend Brian Fernandez, 21, have been missing since Dec. 23, when they left for a trip to Big Sur. They were expected to return on Christmas Day.
The two were traveling in a 2002 four-door tan Honda Civic with California license plate 5VUD295.
On Wednesday, California Highway Patrol officials contacted Gonzalez and Fernandez's family to let them know they were investigating a car found over the side of State Route 1 in the San Luis Obispo area.
They are trying to determine if the vehicle is connected to the missing couple.
The car, described by CHP as a tan sedan, was found about 325 feet down a cliff, wedged between rocks near Ragged Point. Although the woman's body has not been identified, Gonzalez's family members are fearing the worst.
"I ran upstairs and grabbed my mom, because that's our baby, that's our baby. My sister was like my daughter to me, and this is heartbreaking right now to go through this," said Vanessa Guzman, Gonzalez's sister, in tears.
Guzman says she is waiting and praying for a miracle.
"It's heartbreaking for both of the families involved, because you know, they haven't even opened their presents yet. My sister's presents are still under the tree," Guzman said.
Guzman said she wishes her sister never took that spur-of-the-moment trip to Big Sur.
"My heart is just battling right now. I'm trying to stay positive, but with all the news unfolding, it's hard," she said.
Sheriff's officials said rescue operations are underway by search and rescue and dive teams. However, steep terrain and harsh weather conditions are making rescue efforts very difficult. Still, authorities are continuing to search for more potential victims at the crash site.
Officials said it may take several days to retrieve the car and determine who it belongs to.
Police asked anyone with information to contact the LAPD's Missing Persons Unit at (213)996-1800.
