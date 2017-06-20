This @TheGasCompany worker being hailed a hero after he saves an elderly couple just monents before their home explodes in flames. pic.twitter.com/uzyzKeH5so — Leanne Suter (@abc7leanne) June 21, 2017

A Woodland Hills home was heavily damaged by fire and smoke after a natural-gas line explosion Tuesday night, Los Angeles fire officials said.The fire at the home in the 4900 block of Marmol Drive was reported around 7:40 p.m.Fire officials said the two-story home was involved in heavy flames and the building was structurally compromised.Authorities said an uncontrolled gas line was burning as a construction crew and gas company were on scene.The explosion was apparently the result of a contractor doing sewer work at the home.SoCal Gas said it was notified at 7:30 p.m. of damage to a natural gas line at the home. Shortly after the call, the explosion was reported.The company said it appears an independent contractor doing sewer-line work hit and damaged a natural-gas line, causing the explosion.A gas company employee was credited with helping an elderly couple safely exit their home.No injuries were reported.