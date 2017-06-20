WOODLAND HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --A Woodland Hills home was heavily damaged by fire and smoke after a natural-gas line explosion Tuesday night, Los Angeles fire officials said.
The fire at the home in the 4900 block of Marmol Drive was reported around 7:40 p.m.
Fire officials said the two-story home was involved in heavy flames and the building was structurally compromised.
Authorities said an uncontrolled gas line was burning as a construction crew and gas company were on scene.
The explosion was apparently the result of a contractor doing sewer work at the home.
SoCal Gas said it was notified at 7:30 p.m. of damage to a natural gas line at the home. Shortly after the call, the explosion was reported.
The company said it appears an independent contractor doing sewer-line work hit and damaged a natural-gas line, causing the explosion.
A gas company employee was credited with helping an elderly couple safely exit their home.
This @TheGasCompany worker being hailed a hero after he saves an elderly couple just monents before their home explodes in flames. pic.twitter.com/uzyzKeH5so— Leanne Suter (@abc7leanne) June 21, 2017
No injuries were reported.