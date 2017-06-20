NEWS

Woodland Hills home damaged in fire after contractor hits natural gas line

Firefighters battle flames and heavy smoke at a Woodland Hills home after an apparent gas explosion.

By ABC7.com staff
WOODLAND HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A Woodland Hills home was heavily damaged by fire and smoke after a natural-gas line explosion Tuesday night, Los Angeles fire officials said.

The fire at the home in the 4900 block of Marmol Drive was reported around 7:40 p.m.

Fire officials said the two-story home was involved in heavy flames and the building was structurally compromised.

Authorities said an uncontrolled gas line was burning as a construction crew and gas company were on scene.

The explosion was apparently the result of a contractor doing sewer work at the home.

SoCal Gas said it was notified at 7:30 p.m. of damage to a natural gas line at the home. Shortly after the call, the explosion was reported.

The company said it appears an independent contractor doing sewer-line work hit and damaged a natural-gas line, causing the explosion.

A gas company employee was credited with helping an elderly couple safely exit their home.



No injuries were reported.
