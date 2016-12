Would-be bank robber in Riverside demands money, spits gasoline

A manhunt was on for a would-be bank robber in Riverside who spit gasoline during a holdup.Riverside's Press-Enterprise said nobody was hurt during the holdup at the Altura Credit Union in the 3400 block of 14th Street on ThursdayPolice said the man walked into the bank, passed a note to the teller demanding money, then put some gasoline from a bottle into his mouth and started spitting it. He also poured gas on the counter, authorities said.The teller was protected by a glass barrier and the man ran off.No description of the suspect was released.