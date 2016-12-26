NEWS

Would-be bank robber in Riverside demands money, spits gasoline

RIVERSIDE, Calif. --
A manhunt was on for a would-be bank robber in Riverside who spit gasoline during a holdup.

Riverside's Press-Enterprise said nobody was hurt during the holdup at the Altura Credit Union in the 3400 block of 14th Street on Thursday

Police said the man walked into the bank, passed a note to the teller demanding money, then put some gasoline from a bottle into his mouth and started spitting it. He also poured gas on the counter, authorities said.

The teller was protected by a glass barrier and the man ran off.

No description of the suspect was released.

Download the free ABC7 Los Angeles app for breaking news, weather and local stories on-the-go
Related Topics:
newsbank robberyattempted robberybuzzworthyRiversideRiverside County
Load Comments
NEWS
Inmates Escape by Removing Toilet From Jail Wall
12 Killings in Chicago Over Christmas Weekend
Suspect shot after allegedly trying to ram car into Riverside officers
Louisiana mother arrested after leaving newborn in trash
UN Votes to End Israeli Settlements as US Abstains
More News
Top Stories
Suspect shot after allegedly trying to ram car into Riverside officers
Tamale trouble ruins Christmas tradition for many LA families
Santa Anita Park kicks off its winter season
Simone Biles soars to AP Female Athlete of the Year
Mom plans 'Star Wars' adoption ceremony for daughter
12 Killings in Chicago Over Christmas Weekend
Louisiana mother arrested after leaving newborn in trash
Show More
Philly soccer fan has heartwarming reaction to Christmas present
Colombia probe finds plane ran out of fuel before crash
Small methane leak detected at Aliso Canyon facility
Man killed in Mid-City car crash
Driver killed after chase vehicle crashes into tree in South LA
More News
Photos
Photos: Ohio State University scene secure after attack
PHOTOS: Florence Henderson through the years
Photos: Donald Trump's 2016 Election Day
Photos: Hillary Clinton's 2016 Election Day
More Photos