Would-be bank robber in Riverside demands money, spits gasoline

RIVERSIDE, Calif. --A manhunt was on for a would-be bank robber in Riverside who spit gasoline during a holdup.
Riverside's Press-Enterprise said nobody was hurt during the holdup at the Altura Credit Union in the 3400 block of 14th Street on Thursday
Police said the man walked into the bank, passed a note to the teller demanding money, then put some gasoline from a bottle into his mouth and started spitting it. He also poured gas on the counter, authorities said.
The teller was protected by a glass barrier and the man ran off.
No description of the suspect was released.
Download the free ABC7 Los Angeles app for breaking news, weather and local stories on-the-go