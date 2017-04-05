NEWS

Wrong-way crash in Northridge leaves 6 injured, 1 critically; DUI suspect arrested

The wreckage of two vehicles is seen after a wrong-way crash in Northridge on Wednesday, April 5, 2017.

By ABC7.com staff
NORTHRIDGE, Calif. (KABC) --
Six people were injured, at least one of them critically, and a driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI late Tuesday evening after a wrong-way crash in Northridge, authorities said.

The three-vehicle pile-up was reported at 11:50 p.m. at the intersection of Nordhoff Street and Zelzah Avenue, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department's Valley Traffic Division said.

One of the motorists suffered multiple broken bones in the collision and was rushed to Holy Cross Hospital in critical condition, according to the LAPD.

Another driver, a 20-year-old man, was taken into custody for allegedly being under the influence. His name was not immediately released.

The intersection remained closed Wednesday morning as the investigation continued and crews worked to remove the heavily damaged vehicles from the scene.
