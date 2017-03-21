LAPD another case of mistaken identity. Black man with red bandana robbed a gas station as I was in the studio working but im in handcuffs? pic.twitter.com/vjRfJUkooA — Wyclef Jean (@wyclef) March 21, 2017

Rapper Wyclef Jean was briefly detained by sheriff's deputies in West Hollywood who were searching for two robbery suspects early Tuesday morning, authorities said.Jean, a former member of the hip-hop trio The Fugees, took to social media after he was pulled over about 1:30 a.m."LAPD another case of mistaken identity," the rapper wrote on Twitter. "Black man with red bandana robbed a gas station as I was in the studio working but im in handcuffs?"A Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson said the agency was not involved in the traffic stop or the investigation.According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, a robbery was initially reported at a gas station at Sunset and San Vicente at Boulevards at 1 a.m. Witnesses said two suspects, one wearing a red bandanna, fled the scene in a gold or tan-colored Toyota.About 30 minutes later, authorities said Jean was wearing a red bandana while driving a vehicle that matched the suspects' vehicle. Deputies stopped the rapper's car, which had two female passengers, including Jean's manager.Jean cooperated with the deputies, who determined he was not a suspect and released him, the sheriff's department said.Authorities later determined the gas station had not been robbed, but that two pedestrians were pistol-whipped and robbed by suspects near the location.At 1:45 a.m. at Kings Road and Santa Monica, two male suspects were subsequently arrested in connection with the crime, a sheriff's spokesperson said.