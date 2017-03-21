WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KABC) --Rapper Wyclef Jean was briefly detained by sheriff's deputies in West Hollywood who were searching for two robbery suspects early Tuesday morning, authorities said.
Jean, a former member of the hip-hop trio The Fugees, took to social media after he was pulled over about 1:30 a.m.
"LAPD another case of mistaken identity," the rapper wrote on Twitter. "Black man with red bandana robbed a gas station as I was in the studio working but im in handcuffs?"
A Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson said the agency was not involved in the traffic stop or the investigation.
According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, a robbery was initially reported at a gas station at Sunset and San Vicente at Boulevards at 1 a.m. Witnesses said two suspects, one wearing a red bandanna, fled the scene in a gold or tan-colored Toyota.
About 30 minutes later, authorities said Jean was wearing a red bandana while driving a vehicle that matched the suspects' vehicle. Deputies stopped the rapper's car, which had two female passengers, including Jean's manager.
Jean cooperated with the deputies, who determined he was not a suspect and released him, the sheriff's department said.
Authorities later determined the gas station had not been robbed, but that two pedestrians were pistol-whipped and robbed by suspects near the location.
At 1:45 a.m. at Kings Road and Santa Monica, two male suspects were subsequently arrested in connection with the crime, a sheriff's spokesperson said.