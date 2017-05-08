  • BREAKING NEWS Sally Yates testifies before Senate committee on Russia probe - WATCH LIVE
Yucaipa police warn of ongoing phone scams affecting residents

A generic photo of a phone scam. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
YUCAIPA, Calif. (KABC) --
Yucaipa police are warning residents to be aware of ongoing scams involving phone calls from people posing as Edison, FBI and San Bernardino sheriff's officials.

The newest type of scam to hit the area is a call from a number that caller ID identifies as Edison. The caller says they're from the company and that the resident is using too much electricity and must pay a balance.

The resident is then instructed to purchase a MoneyPak at any store that carries one, such as Walgreens or Rite Aid.

Police warn those types of calls are a scam as that is not how Edison conducts business.

Investigators advise that if any creditors call to collect funds in this way or notify you of possible fraud on your existing account, tell them you'll call them back. To verify it was the real creditors, dial the company phone number from an existing bill you already have. If you need to be directed to the company's fraud division, that location can transfer you.

Police say these steps are the safest way to know you're talking to the real company.

In another type of scam involves the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. The victim is told that a warrant has been issued for their arrest because they did not appear for jury or grand jury duty. The suspects then tell the victim they can clear up the warrant by paying a fine through green dot cards, Western Union, MoneyGram or other wire transfers.

Similar scams include persons claiming to be from or collecting on behalf of the IRS or immigration office.

If you receive one of these calls, police ask that you do not give out any personal information and do not wire any money.

If you believe you are a victim of such a scam, contact your local sheriff's station.
