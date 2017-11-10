FDNY: Harlem pre-K didn't call 911 after boy's deadly allergic reaction to grilled cheese

EMBED </>More Videos

N.J. Burkett has more on the 3-year-old's deadly allergic reaction to grilled cheese in Harlem.

NEW YORK CITY --
A Manhattan pre-K where a child suffered a fatal allergic reaction after eating a grilled cheese sandwich never called 911, the New York Fire Department confirmed Thursday.

Three-year-old Elijah Silvera, who had a documented severe allergy to dairy, was rushed to Harlem Hospital by his mother after school officials called her instead of emergency responders. He later died at the hospital.

A close family friend wrote on a GoFundMe site, "He was given a grilled cheese sandwich by an adult at the pre-K, despite them knowing and having documented that he has a severe allergy to dairy."

Several city agencies are now investigating, and the pre-K at the Seventh Avenue Center for Family Services in Harlem has been shut down.

"We do believe that this is an isolated incident," said Lorelei Vargas, with the New York State Early Childhood Council. "But there is an active investigation, and we hope to learn more."

Elijah is said to have gone into anaphylactic shock after eating the sandwich.

"Elijah leaves behind his heartbroken mother Dina, father Thomas, and 5-year-old brother Sebastian," the GoFundMe page reads.

The Seventh Avenue Center for Family Services referred calls by ABC7 sister station WABC-TV to the city's Administration for Family Services, which is a grantee of the center.

WABC-TV reached out to ACS and Department of Health officials requesting information on their investigations.

"We're closing the Center for Family Services and continuing to aggressively investigate what happened and whether the facility could have done something differently to prevent this tragedy," a health department spokesman said in a statement.

Harlem Hospital officials said patient confidentiality laws preclude it from commenting.

The money raised on the GoFundMe site will reportedly help pay for an independent autopsy.

"At this moment, it is unclear where responsibility for Elijah's death will fall between the pre-K and the hospital itself," the page reads. "We want to find out exactly where, if any, breakdowns may have occurred at either the school or the hospital."

The family also wants to know what protocols were followed.

The NYC Health Department also released the following statement:

"There is nothing more important than the safety of our children and we are deeply saddened by this tragedy. We will get to the bottom of what happened here. In the meantime, we're closing the Center for Family Services and continuing to aggressively investigate what happened and whether the facility could have done something differently to prevent this tragedy."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
child deathallergiestoddlerNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Man found shot to death in SUV near downtown LA
Army serviceman stabbed after pointing out uniform error
Massive melee at Cajon High School in IE under investigation
Good Samaritans rescue man from burning car in Burbank
LiAngelo Ball, 2 other UCLA players remain under house arrest in China
You can type "i" again! Apple releases update to fix glitch
Four-year-old BFFs insist they are twins
Sun Valley auto repair shop destroyed in overnight blaze
Show More
Are there more Southern California police chases lately?
3.2-magnitude quake rattles West Athens area
Palmdale abuse case: Mother's defense seeks hearing on her IQ
LASD joins partnership to help crack down on online sex trade
Corona police ask residents to claim property after arrest of serial burglar
More News
Top Video
Man found shot to death in SUV near downtown LA
Army serviceman stabbed after pointing out uniform error
Good Samaritans rescue man from burning car in Burbank
LiAngelo Ball, 2 other UCLA players remain under house arrest in China
More Video