NorCal tourism industry struggles to lure visitors back to wine country after deadly fires

EMBED </>More Videos

Officials with Sonoma Co. are working to bring tourists back to the county a month after the deadly wildfires destroyed homes and land. (KGO-TV )

By Eric Thomas
SONOMA, Calif. --
A month after the North Bay fires ripped through Northern California, Sonoma County's tourism industry is struggling to lure visitors back to the wine country.

They're trying to get the word out that they're open for business.

"It was dead, it was dead," Debra Eagle said.



That's how the general manager at BR Cohn Winery in Glen Ellen described business in the weeks during and immediately after the North Bay Fires. Flames burned up to the property line, but left the buildings and most of the grapes untouched.

Still, potential visitors - especially those from outside the Bay Area - don't seem to know the fires bypassed most of the popular tourist attractions.

"Flames only reached three of the 113 wineries in Sonoma County," said Jonny Westom, executive director of the Sonoma Visitors Bureau.

He added that two of them will be reopening soon.

October is one of the busiest times of year in wine country. It's when grapes are harvested, and fall trees begin to change colors.

But, Brian Montanez, general manager of the Eldorado Sonoma Hotel, said people he's talked to seem to believe the whole city was destroyed, when most of the damage took place in the hills, away from the town plaza and attractions.


Things are beginning to improve, though.

Tourist bureaus in the North Bay are stepping up ad campaigns and reminding visitors that promotions and other incentives will be offered in the next few weeks in hopes of bringing visitors back.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
North Bay Fireswildfiretourismbusinesssmall businesswine industryNorthern California
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Police shoot carjacking suspect with rubber bullets in Long Beach
CA NAACP says 'Star-Spangled Banner' needs to be replaced
Driver crashes into pole in OC after being shot, causes outage
Granada Hills woman wins ABC7's 'Pay It Forward' contest
Mayor Keisha? Ethnic names no obstacle for black candidates
Palos Verdes teen among 3 suspects in fatal South LA shooting
Stars show pride at premiere of Disney Pixar's 'Coco'
LA street vendors continue to push for permit system
Show More
3 shot, wounded on Skid Row in DTLA
CMA Awards pays tribute to victims of the Las Vegas shooting
Uber unveils plan to bring flying taxis to LA by 2020
New pilot program aims to keep intimate images off Facebook
Here are your 2017 CMA Awards winners
More News
Top Video
Police shoot carjacking suspect with rubber bullets in Long Beach
Driver crashes into pole in OC after being shot, causes outage
Granada Hills woman wins ABC7's 'Pay It Forward' contest
Palos Verdes teen among 3 suspects in fatal South LA shooting
More Video