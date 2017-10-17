NORWALK, Calif. (KABC) --A Norwalk High School volunteer track coach has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting two students.
Johnny Arellano, 25, was arrested Oct. 5 on suspicion of committing lewd and lascivious acts with a minor.
Arellano is accused of sexually assaulting two female students while off campus, Los Angeles County sheriff's officials said.
He is set to be arraigned on Tuesday. His bail was set at $370,000.
The criminal complaint listed six counts against Arellano, including unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor, oral copulation of a person under 16 and sexual penetration by a foreign object.
Investigators fear there could be additional victims. If you have any relevant information about this case, you're urged to contact LASD's Special Victims Bureau at (877) 710-LASD (5273). You can also submit anonymous tips by calling Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS (8477).