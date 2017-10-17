A Norwalk High School volunteer track coach has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting two students.Johnny Arellano, 25, was arrested Oct. 5 on suspicion of committing lewd and lascivious acts with a minor.Arellano is accused of sexually assaulting two female students while off campus, Los Angeles County sheriff's officials said.He is set to be arraigned on Tuesday. His bail was set at $370,000.The criminal complaint listed six counts against Arellano, including unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor, oral copulation of a person under 16 and sexual penetration by a foreign object.Investigators fear there could be additional victims. If you have any relevant information about this case, you're urged to contact LASD's Special Victims Bureau at (877) 710-LASD (5273). You can also submit anonymous tips by calling Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS (8477).