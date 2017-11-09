Orange County chase ends after suspect jumps from freeway overpass in Norwalk

A suspect who was being chased by police on the 605 Freeway in Orange County jumped from a freeway overpass. (KABC)

NORWALK, Calif. (KABC) --
A suspect with children in his vehicle who was being chased by police on the 605 Freeway in Orange County jumped from a freeway overpass, injuring himself before authorities took him into custody Thursday.

The chase transitioned from the 405 to the 605 before it ended in the Norwalk area. Several Huntington Beach police units were in pursuit.

The suspect landed in a parking lot below the overpass from which he jumped near the 605 and the 105 interchange in Norwalk.

According to the Huntington Beach Police Department, the chase began after a call from a woman who said the suspect had children in his car.

When police caught up to the man, he fled, leading police on a chase before jumping from the overpass.

The two children who were in the vehicle are safe, according to police.

The suspect's relationship to the children was not immediately clear.
