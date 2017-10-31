A 30-year-old man is being sought in the stabbing death of his ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend in Anaheim, authorities announced Tuesday.The Anaheim Police Department released a photo of Humberto Rodriguez-Martinez, one of two suspects in the murder of 32-year-old Daniel Reyes.Officers responded about 5 a.m. Oct. 19 to a report of a fight at the intersection of Santa Ana and Helena streets, according to a police statement. Reyes was found suffering from a stab wound and died at the scene."The investigation revealed Rodriguez-Martinez was jealous of Reyes who was now dating his former girlfriend," the news release said. "Rodriguez-Martinez and a friend, Adan Zapot-Leyva, were waiting for Reyes when he left his girlfriend's Anaheim residence and attacked him, leading to Reyes' death."Zapot-Leyva was arrested without incident two days after the incident, authorities said. After being charged in the murder, he was being held in Orange County Jail on $1,000,000 bail.An arrest warrant was issued for Rodriguez-Martinez, who is believed to be hiding in the San Diego area, according to investigators. His Toyota Corolla was recovered in San Diego on Thursday.Anyone with information about the suspect's whereabouts is asked to call Orange County Crime Stoppers at (855) TIP-OCCS. A reward of up to $1,000 is available for information that leads to his arrest and conviction, police said.