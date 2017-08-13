Orange County woman crashes golf cart, arrested for DUI

Jenny Gahagan is seen in a booking photo.

LADERA RANCH, Calif. (KABC) --
A 36-year-old Orange County woman was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after crashing a golf cart.

Jenny Gahagan of Ladera Ranch was arrested late Thursday night after she crashed an electric golf cart, authorities said.

Three other women were in the golf cart with Gahagan. All four suffered minor injuries, officials said.

According to the California Highway Patrol, Gahagan was driving the golf cart just before midnight when she tried to make a left turn at an unsafe speed.

Gahagan was booked at the Central Women's Jail for felony DUI and released on bond.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
DUIdui crashgolfarrestLadera RanchOrange County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Woman killed at white nationalist rally in Charlottesville identified
Chargers to take on Seahawks in 1st preseason game
VIDEO: Burglar ransacks P OC home, makes off w/ $6K in property
Bruno Mars donates $1M from concert to Flint water crisis
Family says dad died of broken heart on same day son killed
Livestreamed, deadly crash caused by blown tire, lawyer says
Alfa Romeo's expanding US fleet includes sleek SUV
1 killed, 2 injured in chain-reaction crash on 405 Fwy in OC
Show More
1 killed, 6 hurt in multi-car wreck on 605 Fwy in Pico Rivera
Peace rallies held across CA after Charlottesville violence
Pres. Trump faulted for not explicitly rebuking white supremacists
Powerball: No big winner, jackpot climbs again
Girl born blind inspires with her singing
More News
Photos
Hollywood superheroes struggle with broken dreams
PHOTOS: Thunderstorms hit SoCal
PHOTOS: Small plane crashes on 405 Freeway
PHOTOS: Shooting at park in Alexandria, Virginia
More Photos