PACIFIC PALISADES, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --The Pacific Palisades home where a violent standoff took place Wednesday night is owned by a member of one of the nation's wealthiest families.
Tamme McCauley grew up in the Palatial Asherwood Estate in Indianapolis, owned by her parents Mel and Bren Simon. There, they hosted events for presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama.
McCauley's stepfather was a real estate and shopping mall developer. Her uncle Herbert Simon owns the Indiana Pacers, and her daughter, Tasha, is married to actor Joseph Gorden Levitt.
Overnight, a SWAT team surrounded McCauley's 9,000-square foot mansion after a woman called 911, saying her on-again-off-again boyfriend showed up intoxicated and took several shots at her with a gun.
When officers arrived, more bullets started flying at officers, and they deployed tear gas throughout the sprawling Palisades home, trying to force that armed man out.
Hours later, that man was found dead inside the home. His identity has not been released.