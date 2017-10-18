Pay It Forward with Mathis Brothers Furniture

It's time to Pay It Forward!
ABC7 and Mathis Brothers Furniture are partnering up to help you help someone in need. Share your story with us by typing a 250-word (or less) essay telling us why the nominee deserves to win the ABC7 Pay It Forward Sweepstakes and a $10,000 Gift Card From Mathis Brothers Furniture. Judging will be based on the following criteria: essay is easily understandable (50%), and worthiness of the Nominee's actions (50%), and you must submit a picture of the nominee.
PRIZES
ONE (1) GRAND PRIZE WINNER WILL RECEIVE A $10,000 MATHIS BROTHERS GIFT CARD, (INCLUDING HELP FROM A PERSONAL SHOPPER) PLUS $3,000 TO ASSIST IN PAYMENT OF TAXES THAT MAY BE DUE ON THE PRIZES.
TWO (2) SECONDARY PRIZE WINNERS WILL RECEIVE A $1,000 MATHIS BROTHERS GIFT CARD PLUS $300.
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Ends 10/22/17 at 11:59pm PT. Open only to legal residents living within the DMA of KABC-TV who are 18 or older. Limit one entry per email address per day. Prizes do not include accommodations or transportation. Void where prohibited. For complete sweepstakes rules click here: http://woobox.com/offers/rules/qrg2ma.
ENTER HERE: http://woobox.com/qrg2ma
Related Topics:
pay it forward
pay it forward