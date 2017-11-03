Pedestrian struck, injured by school bus in Pearblossom

A pedestrian was hospitalized Friday morning after being struck by a school bus in the Pearblossom area, according to the California Highway Patrol.The crash happened shortly after 6 a.m. near 126th Street East and Avenue V-10, authorities said.The school bus was traveling eastbound on Avenue V-10 and struck the adult pedestrian, who walked in front of the bus, Antelope Valley CHP officials said.The pedestrian suffered major injuries and was transported on an ambulance to Antelope Valley Hospital.Authorities said the bus driver was cooperative and released under own recognizance.There were 10 students on the bus at the time of the crash. Authorities confirmed none of them were injured.The cause of the crash remained under investigation.