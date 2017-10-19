Four Lake Tahoe cubs are under quarantine after testing positive for a rare virus that is believed to have already killed two other cubs.The bears are at Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care (LTWC) in South Lake Tahoe. LTWC has rescued and released more than eighty orphaned cubs in the past 15 years.The rescue center has been working with state wildlife officials since the first cub died in August. A second cub died three weeks later. U.C. Davis used a tissue test to confirm both cubs had a type of adenovirus sometimes found in dogs.Tom Millham, who founded Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care with his wife Cheryl, reports this is the first time the center has ever had a bear cub die, so it has been very hard on the volunteers.There are four cubs still at the facility. Their blood was tested by Cornell University which just confirmed they also have adenovirus in their bodies. The four cubs appear healthy and have no symptoms of illness, but are under quarantine.Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care has started construction on a new state of the art facility which would make it easier to prevent disease. But construction has stopped until more money is raised to finish the project.