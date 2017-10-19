Dog booted from CIA after losing interest in bomb sniffing

Lulu wasn’t interested in searching for explosives.

Even when motivated w food & play, she was clearly no longer enjoying herself. pic.twitter.com/puvhDk1tRX — CIA (@CIA) October 18, 2017

Sometimes a pup is bored & needs extra playtime, sometimes they need a little break, or it’s a minor medical condition like a food allergy. pic.twitter.com/pPaBPohhqB — CIA (@CIA) October 18, 2017

We’ll miss Lulu, but it was right decision for her & we wish her all the best in her new life!https://t.co/nPZl6YWNKb pic.twitter.com/Mbcr9C7wUY — CIA (@CIA) October 18, 2017

ICYMI:

Lulu is no longer training, but was adopted by her handler & currently living her best life in retirement.https://t.co/nPZl6YWNKb pic.twitter.com/V3yRv5Tna9 — CIA (@CIA) October 19, 2017

