  • BREAKING NEWS Track the rain with the LIVE Megadoppler 7000 HD
PETS & ANIMALS

Drone captures mesmerizing footage of hundreds of fish on pink salmon run

EMBED </>More Videos

A drone in Alaska captured mesmerizing footage of hundreds of salmon returning to their home spawning grounds. (Danny L. Sanford via Storyful)

Mesmerizing footage captured by a drone in Alaska show hundreds of salmon swimming together, returning to their home spawning grounds.

Danny Sanford told Storyful he shot the footage on July 22 in Hartney Bay in Cordova, Alaska, while staying at the Orca Adventure Lodge. The video was shared on the lodge's Facebook page.

At the end of the video, the salmon can be seen quickly dispersing. The Orca Adventure Lodge post says the fish were scared by another animal.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
pets-animalsfishu.s. & worldnaturedrones
Load Comments
PETS & ANIMALS
Pet of the Week: 2-month-old puppies Ruth and Joy
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
South Pasadena father pleads guilty to killing 5-year-old son
Armed barricaded suspect prompts City Terrace evacuations
Light rain, chance of thunderstorms in OC and IE
60-year-old woman shoots, kills suspected home invader
Riverside guitar instructor accused of lewd act on child
Burglars steal lottery tickets from OC market
Sheriff lists Selena's brother on most wanted list
Police: Sex assault suspect posed as ride service driver
Show More
New study shows lack of sleep connected to weight gain
Firefighters battling Inland Empire brush fires
Rape charge dropped against USC student
Portland transgender man gives birth to son
Man breaks into Riverside home, kills dog with machete while fleeing
More News
Top Video
South Pasadena father pleads guilty to killing 5-year-old son
Police: Sex assault suspect posed as ride service driver
60-year-old woman shoots, kills suspected home invader
Sheriff lists Selena's brother on most wanted list
More Video