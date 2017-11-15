Hollywood Dog Training School shuttered after 9 decades

The storied Hollywood Dog Training School is closing its doors after 90 years in operation.Some of Hollywood's biggest canine stars -- including Toto from the movie "The Wizard of Oz;" Lassie, star of one of the longest-running series in television history; and Rin Tin Tin, from the eponymous 1950s television series -- lived and trained at the facility in North Hollywood.The school opened back in 1927; Rick Karl has owned it for the past 40 years.Lassie "was living really well," said Karl. "She used to have a limo that would come here and pick her up and take her to the studios."In fact, Lassie was so famous that she didn't sleep in a kennel -- she had her own bedroom.Most of the thousands of dogs that have been trained, boarded and groomed at the school over the last several decades were not famous."Whether you were a top-flight movie star or just a regular working person, everybody enjoyed being here," Karl said, "and it was all about their dog family."Karl is retiring, so the Hollywood Dog Training School is closing.