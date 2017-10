Florida resident Karly Venezia's pet chicken, Loretta, loves to paddle board across the Keys.Loretta, a Rhode Island Red, looks right at home riding in front of Venezia's board on the Islamorada waters.The 1-year-old chicken is no "chicken" at all, showing no fear of the open water as it calmly gazes out.Venezia said Loretta's favorite time to hit the water is sunset.