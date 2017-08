Our ABC7 Pet of the Week for Tuesday, Aug. 15, is a 1-year-old Chihuahua mix named Jasmine. Please give her a good home!Jasmine is energetic and loving. The friendly pooch was a stray dog and has a fun personality for a playful family.She will be up for adoption on Friday, Aug. 18.If you would like to adopt Jasmine, contact the North Central Shelter at (213) 847-1416. Her ID is #A1721592.