Our ABC7 Pet of the Week for Tuesday, Aug. 1, featured two puppies. Ruth and Joy are both 2-month-old black and white terrier mixes. Help give them good homes!These adorable puppies are both from the same litter, but Ruth is actually a little bit bigger. These terrier mixes are very smart, lovable and friendly.If you'd like to adopt Ruth and/or Joy, call the L.A. North Central Animal Shelter at (213) 847-1416. Ruth's ID is #A1718278 and Joy's ID is #A1718277.