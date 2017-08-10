PET OF THE WEEK

Pet of the Week: 3-month-old terrier mix named Riku

Our ABC7 Pet of the Week for Thursday, Aug. 10, is a 3-month-old male terrier mix named Riku. Please give him a loving home! (KABC)

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Our ABC7 Pet of the Week for Thursday, Aug. 10, is a 3-month-old male terrier mix named Riku. Please give him a loving home!

Riku is sweet and full of love. He loves to cuddle and would make a perfect addition to your family.

He's just a young pup, so he will need some training. He also has three siblings also looking for homes at the shelter.

If you would like to adopt Riku, contact the spcaLA South Bay Pet Adoption Center in Hawthorne at (310) 676-1149. His ID is #A17-05044.
