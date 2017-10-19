Pet of the Week: Boxer mix named Keller

Our ABC7 Pet of the Week for Thursday, Oct. 19 is a female boxer mix named Keller. Please give her a loving home!Keller is about 5 years old and is blind. All of Keller's other senses are sharp, and she's great on walks and friendly with other dogs. Keller is incredibly sweet and affectionate, and would love to have you as her forever friend!If you would like to adopt Keller, contact the Agoura Animal Care Center at (818) 483-4228 and ask about her. Keller's ID is #A5091815.