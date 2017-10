Our ABC7 Pet of the Week for Tuesday, Oct. 17 is a male chihuahua mix named Billy. Please give him a loving home!Billy is about 2 years old and has been at the North Central Shelter for a month. He loves to kiss and sit on people's laps, making a great companion to anyone.He is available for adaptation at noon. If you would like to adopt him, contact the North Central Shelter at (213) 847-1416 and ask about Billy. His ID is #A1730303.