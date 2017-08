Our ABC7 Pets of the Week for Thursday, Aug. 3 are two kittens, Java and Klaus. Please give them good homes!Java (ID 17-05821) and Klaus (ID 17-06115) are available for adoption from the spcaLA South Bay Pet Adoption Center at 12910 Yukon Ave. in Hawthorne.The shelter is having a special in August for cats and kittens. Adopt one for $20 or a pair for $30.For details visit www.spcaLA.com or call 310-676-1149