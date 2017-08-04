PETS & ANIMALS

Woman tries to get rid of her 'obnoxious rooster' with hilarious Facebook post

Denell McCaul's hilarious plea asks for someone to adopt her 'obnoxious' rooster (Denell McCaul)

If you've ever thought about owning a rooster, you're in luck - because a Michigan woman is pretty fed up with hers.

On July 26th, Denell McCaul took to Facebook to talk about her 'inconsiderate jerk' of a rooster - and that he was totally free to a good home. Though she added 'any home' will do.

Jerk the "obnoxious" rooster.



While the Facebook post contains colorful language, the ad has gained nearly 75,000 Facebook shares and 36,000 comments.

In the post, McCaul added, "he's the perfect rooster if your alarm is broken and you need to be awake at 5:30 a.m. That is his only setting, 5:30. He has no snooze button but will be quiet just long enough for you to fall back to sleep and then he'll start back up with his obnoxious cock-a-doodle-doing right outside of your windows."

The 42-year-old mother affectionately named the rooster "Jerk," but says she was "so serious" when she posted the announcement, according to ABC News.

"Once it hit the internet and went crazy like it did, I can't get rid of him," she added. "He's a little celebrity now."

The mom of two lives on 20 acres of land that's also home to more than 30 dogs, chickens, ducks and even some stray cats.
