ANIMAL NEWS

4-week-old mountain lion cub newest addition in Santa Monica Mountains

P-54, a four-week-old female mountain lion cub, is shown in a photo provided by the National Park Service. (National Park Service)

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (KABC) --
A four-week-old female mountain lion kitten has been discovered and marked in the Santa Monica Mountains.

Researchers with the National Park Service and biologists with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife found the young animal at a den site. Her mother is the popular P-23 mountain lion and researchers suspect her father may be P-23's half-brother, P-30.

The two animals were documented traveling together for three days, and three months later P-23 gave birth. Genetic testing will be done to determine if P-30 is the kitten's father, which would make him a first-time dad.

"The good news is that local mountain lions continue to reproduce successfully," said Jeff Sikich, biologist for Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area. "Unfortunately, these animals are stuck on an island of habitat, with very little movement in and out of the Santa Monica Mountains, which has led to multiple cases of inbreeding."

This is the third litter of kittens for P-23, but in two of those cases, her babies were preyed upon by other animals. One kitten survived and was tagged. It is now known as P-53 and received a GPS collar last July.

P-23 gained fame in 2013 when she was seen eating a deer near a bicyclist on Mulholland Highway.

This is the twelfth litter of kittens marked by biologists at a den site. Two additional litters were found when the kittens were only six months old.
Related Topics:
petsanimal newsmountain lion sightingbaby animalscute animalsnational park serviceresearchThousand OaksVentura CountyLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ANIMAL NEWS
Yosemite now allows you to track its black bears online
Missing NorCal cat turns up 4 years later in Canada
Man dives headlong into pool filled with alligators
Man screams in terror trying to get owl out of house
More animal news
PETS
National Zoo's panda climbs tree
Pet of the Week: 3-month-old Chihuahua mix named Petey
Yosemite now allows you to track its black bears online
Yorba Linda dog park might be named after Nixon's 'Checkers'
More Pets
Top Stories
Malibu mocked with prank involving fake sanctuary city sign
Federal agents conduct raids in San Gabriel Valley in visa fraud investigation
Aunt accused of murder in 4-year-old CA girl's suffocation
Trump appoints Rick Perry to NSC after removing Bannon
Hospital workers fall sick from pot-laced sweets
Councilman calls for $50K reward in 'knock-knock' burglaries
Teen's family grieves after fatal South LA shooting
Show More
Couple attacked with hammer for apparently having 'fancy' boat, being white
WeHo robbery suspect sought after nearly running over victim
Syria chemical attack death toll now at 75
Wrong-way crash leaves 6 injured, 1 critically, in Northridge
Fear of deportation on the rise in LA County, UCLA survey says
More News
Photos
Mumps outbreak worsens at Orange County university
PHOTOS: Plane crashes into Riverside home
PHOTOS: Michael Jackson's personal photographer shares favorite pics
Celebrities show off glamorous fashion at Oscars parties
More Photos