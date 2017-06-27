PETS

Adorable dog brings water to umpires during baseball game

If they ever decide to let dogs into Cooperstown, Jake will definitely be on the first canine voting ballot.

Jake the Diamond Dog is a furry favorite in minor league baseball, regularly delivering game balls and even catching frisbees on the field. games where he's helped deliver game balls and even caught frisbees on the field.

On June 26, Jake appeared at a matchup between the Fort Wayne Tincaps and the South Bend Cubs in Fort Wayne, Indiana, where the lovable dog brought water to the umpires.

Sports Anchor Zach Groth at ABC affiliate WPTA shared video of the water delivery on Twitter, where it was retweeted over 500 times.


"What a good dog," commented one Twitter user.

"I'VE GOT HIS PAWTOGRAPH!" commented another.
